Wikipedia Adds Apple Pay option for donations

Wikipedia has recently rolled out an additional way to accept donations from visitors and viewers. A new button for Apple Pay has been added alongside PayPal and credit card payments.

Wikipedia is Wikimedia Foundation’s creation and is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing user-created articles. Most of the operating and maintenance costs come from contributions, which appear from time to time as a pop-up, asking users to ‘donate at the price of a cup of coffee’ to keep the servers running. Right below the message are options to close or pick ‘maybe later’.

Before, Wikipedia only allowed donations via PayPal, credit card services and bank transfers but it changed with support for AmazonPay and recently, Apple Pay.

Social media users shared the new payment method online with posts and photos of the new donation option. However, the Apple Pay method is not yet available to everyone in the world and seems to be in the process of rolling out.