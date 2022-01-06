Apple pegs January 27 for 2022 Q1 earnings call

Apple has announced to its investors that it will reveal Q1 2022 earnings for sales of Apple products during the holiday quarter.

The earnings call will include figures from newly launched products, such as the M1 Max and M1 Pro MacBooks, AirPods 3 and iPhone 13 models, among others. Tim Cook, Apple CEO stated during the last quarter earnings call that supply constraints have cost the company $6 billion, and that Q1 2022 will have the same impact.

Looking back, the Cupertino-based company posted a $111.4 billion revenue and a $28.8 billion profit for Q1 2021. Same as before, Apple will be foregoing the first fiscal quarter guidance this year as well.

Investors can mark their calendars and set an alarm for when they will receive the first fiscal quarter earnings for 2022. The releasing of data is set to go live January 27 4:30 PM ET, with a conference call scheduled to go live at 5 PM ET.