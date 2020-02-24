Apple Pencil 1st Gen drops to just $89

Ten dollars can go a long way, especially if you’re looking to save money and get an Apple Pencil for productivity and creative reasons at the same time.

Apple Pencil

Preview Product Price Apple Pencil $99.00 $89.00

Today, the first-generation Apple Pencil has dropped to just $89 from its original price of $99 on Amazon. The build, material, and craftsmanship of the device emulates the fluidity, responsiveness, and precision of traditional writing instruments, which can translate really well on digital paper.

Add the Apple Pencil and you can turn your iPad into a canvas, intuitive photo editor and notepad, among others. It’s compatible with the previous-gen iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 12.9-inch model, the iPad Air latest model, the 6th and 7th gen iPad and the iPad Mini latest model. Third-party writing accessories may be cheaper but there’s no denying the premium look and feel of Apple products.

It’s rare to see a discounted Apple Pencil on Amazon. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s your chance to buy the Apple accessory!