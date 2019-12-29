Apple Pencil 2 is now less than a hundred

The holidays have passed and now we’re gearing up for the new year. Symbolically speaking, it could be the time to upgrade your iPad into a drawing, writing and note-taking device with the newest Apple Pencil 2.

Apple Pencil 2

Today, the Apple Pencil 2 is priced at just $99, down $30 from its original price of $129 on Amazon. If your work revolves around creating content and artwork, then it’s a must-have. The device has the natural fluidity, responsiveness, and precision inherent in traditional writing instruments.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the 3rd generation iPad Pro 12.9 inch and the iPad Pro 11 inch models. There are virtually no moving parts, thus making it easy to store.

Turn your iPad into a canvas or a notepad for just $99. You’ll have a top-quality Apple product that’s sure to be useful and last for many years to come. Get the Apple Pencil 2 deal today!