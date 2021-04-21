Apple Pencil 3 Video Leaks Online

A leaker who claims to have first-hand information about Apple’s next Apple Pencil 3 has uploaded a short video online.

Apple Pencil 3 details have largely been sparse, but speculation has now reached a new peak since the video surfaced on Twitter. It shows how the Pencil is glossy and has a side for inductive charging. Currently, there’s no way to tell if the video or the product is real or fake.

The design coincides with a shared photo by another leaker named ‘Mr. White’, which appeared at the beginning of March. The glossy finish, thicker casing and charging side all line up.

In line with the video and photo a post on Chinese social media Weibo made mention of how ‘Apple Pencil 3’ will be released soon. Apple’s next event, titled ‘Spring Loaded’ will be showing April 20. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company will be showing off a slew of new products, including ‘AirTags’ and new iPad Pros.