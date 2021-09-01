Apple Pencil and iPad Pro used in ‘Brutal’ music video

Pop artist Olivia Rodrigo recently released her song, titled ‘Brutal’ and a music video that has augmented reality elements that were created using an Apple Pencil and iPad Pro.

The music video featured custom AR masks using the said devices, and Rodrigo also highlighted face mask editing on her Instagram and TikTok posts.

The clip had a ‘made with iPad’ branding, and Apple is collaborating with the artist and highlighting the song on its Apple Music browse section.

Apple has been known to collaborate with artists on its Apple products, social media and platforms. In 2019, Apple partnered with Selena Gomez, who created a music video that was recorded using an iPhone. In 2020, Lady Gaga’s song, ‘Stupid Love’ also had the same shot on iPhone treatment.

Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo are all represented by Interscope Records, the same company that produced the Apple TV+ music documentary ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’.