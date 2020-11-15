Apple Pencil competitor Adonit Note+ is now just $48

The Apple Pencil is a great accessory on most iPads but if you’re a bit short then the Adonit Note+ is an excellent alternative.

Today, the Adonit Note+ Stylus is down to just $47.60 from its original price of $69.99 on Amazon. You get 32% off, or a $22.39 discount when you use the code ‘THANKS2020‘.

The Note+ has an extensive feature lineup that’s similar to the Apple Pencil, including 2048 pressure sensitivity levels, palm rejection, tilt support and configurable buttons for shortcuts and to access actions such as erase, redo or undo on apps.

The replaceable tip, LED indication light and type C USB charger port round out the Adonit Plus features. A single full charge can last up to 10 hours, with quick-charge providing an hour’s worth of use on just 5 minutes.

30% off may not seem like a lot, but it’s worth it on a high quality Apple Pencil replacement such as the Note+. Buy it today!