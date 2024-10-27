Apple Pencil Pro Deal Spotted on Amazon

Solid deals on Apple-related products have come up on Amazon, featuring the Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C Apple Pencil.

The Apple Pencil Pro boasts precision that’s pixel-perfect, sensitivity to tilt and pressure, and latency that’s super low so pencil movement and display are in sync without delay. It is compatible with multiple devices such as the 13-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and many more. You can easily write, take down notes, draw, mark up your documents, and also use it with your built-in apps like Freeform and Notes and many more apps.

This is a good addition to your arsenal of Apple accessories for only $94.99, a nice drop from $129.00 on Amazon, which is still a steal if you are looking for an Apple Pencil for a good price.

The USB-C Apple Pencil, which pairs and charges through USB-C and attaches magnetically to your gadget, is also available for $69.00 from $79.00.