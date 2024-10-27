News

Apple Pencil Pro Deal Spotted on Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

Solid deals on Apple-related products have come up on Amazon, featuring the Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C Apple Pencil.

Advertisements

The Apple Pencil Pro boasts precision that’s pixel-perfect, sensitivity to tilt and pressure, and latency that’s super low so pencil movement and display are in sync without delay. It is compatible with multiple devices such as the 13-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and many more. You can easily write, take down notes, draw, mark up your documents, and also use it with your built-in apps like Freeform and Notes and many more apps. 

Apple Pencil
Preview Product Price
Apple Pencil (USB-C): Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Signing Documents. Attaches Magnetically, Charges and Pairs with USB-C Apple Pencil (USB-C): Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt Sensitivity, and Industry-Leading Low Latency... $79.00 $69.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

This is a good addition to your arsenal of Apple accessories for only $94.99, a nice drop from $129.00 on Amazon, which is still a steal if you are looking for an Apple Pencil for a good price. 

The USB-C Apple Pencil, which pairs and charges through USB-C and attaches magnetically to your gadget, is also available for $69.00 from $79.00.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Netflix
Netflix closes down their gaming studio Team Blue
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7 pre-ordered units have arrived in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple merging Game Center, Apple Arcade & App Store games
1 Min Read
Apple
Awesome Sales on Apple Products this Week
1 Min Read
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu cease supporting sign up and payments on the App Store 
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp receives updates for widget and camera
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7 awaits an update out of the box on day of release
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple cut Vision Pro production, due to lacklustre demand
2 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Strong iPhone 16 sales in China, makes Apple #2 in smartphone market
2 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18.2 will allow users to set default calling and messaging apps
3 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple and Goldman Sachs fined $89 million for misleading Apple Card holders
3 Min Read
iPad Mini
iPad Mini Reaches an All-time Low Price on Amazon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?