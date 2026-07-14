Apple Could Release New Models for Apple Pencil

Apple is rumored to produce new Apple Pencils for the upcoming next-gen iPad Pro in 2027. The new Apple Pencils will come in both high-end and low-end versions. The company is finding ways to accommodate requirements in the EU associated with the batteries becoming more replaceable.

The upcoming accessories might have new systems for batteries, hinting that these models will have replaceable batteries. Other than that, no information was given, so any possible features and changes in design have not been reported or planned.

The existing Apple Pencil we have right now features a USB-C port released in November 2023, with the Apple Pencil Pro coming shortly after in May 2024. It is still early for significant claims to be made, so waiting is the best we can do for more information on the new Apple Pencil models.