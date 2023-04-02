Apple phases out Keynote App Live feature

A newly-published support document from Apple says that Keynote Live feature will be removed in future Keynote app updates.

Keynote Live is a feature that lets users play a presentation over the web through the app on an iPad, iPhone, and Mac. With the removal, Apple says that users can share a Keynote presentation via screen sharing on WebEx, Zoom, and FaceTime. The Cupertino-based company outlined steps on how to make this happen.

The Keynote app was recently updated to support Apple Pencil hover, which allows iPad Pro users greater accuracy in drawing with an Apple Pencil 2. The update also had several bug fixes and improvements, and the ability to send a copy or export the presentation via the Share menu. It’s available to download for iPad users at the App Store.

As for the Keynote Live feature removal, Apple did not provide an exact timeline when this will happen.