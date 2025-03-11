Apple planning major design overhaul of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS in 2025

Apple is expected to bring major visual changes to its upcoming operating systems, according to Bloomberg. The new design elements will be based on inspiration from VisionOS, the company’s software that powers its virtual reality headset. The changes will be seen across iOS 19, macOS 16, and iPadOS 19.

Advertisements

The fresh coat of paint to Apple’s software will reportedly be seen as a refreshed design of icons, menus, windows, system buttons, and apps. The changes will result in simplified control and navigation of the operating system. Other likely changes based on VisionOS will be the use of translucent navigation panels and circular icons.

Biggest design refresh in more than over a decade

Updated Mail app missing from iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 18.3

The design updates will be the “biggest” overhaul of iOS since iOS 7 and macOS since Big Sur. iOS 7 launched in 2013 and if the reports are to be true, the upcoming iOS 19 will have to be the biggest design refresh in more than over a decade. However, macOS Big Sur released in 2023 and hence it would not be considered the biggest change.

Advertisements

If Apple’s previous big releases are to be studied, it will show that iOS, considering its the most widely used operating system of the company, usually receives the latest design overhaul first. Followed by new macOS releases in-line with the design language of iOS. In 2013, Apple released iOS 7 which featured a new design, away from its skeuomorphic past. The release of iOS 7 was followed by the launch of Mac OS X Yosemite in 2014 which featured design elements akin to iOS 7.

My assumption is that Apple will release an overhauled iOS version this year while the macOS might receive minor updates. In 2026, macOS will be updated to be more in-line with the 2025 release of iOS.

Apple is expected to announce the latest operating systems at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June this year, following the annual tradition.