Apple planning to release AR glasses in 2026

Apple Inc. is planning to launch smart glasses by the end of next year as part of its initiative to enter the market of AI-enhanced devices. However, it has decided to postpone the development of a smartwatch equipped with a built-in camera capable of analyzing its surroundings.

Engineers at the company are intensifying their efforts on the glasses — which will compete with Meta Platforms Inc.’s well-known Ray-Bans — in order to achieve the target set for the end of 2026, according to sources familiar with the situation. Apple is expected to begin mass production of prototypes with international suppliers by the end of this year, as per the individuals who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the products.

The iPhone manufacturer aims to participate in the growing trend of AI-driven devices, an area where it is encountering new competition. OpenAI announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive to launch hardware products next year. The artificial intelligence leader is acquiring Ive’s secretive io startup, intending to unveil a range of AI devices.

Apple’s smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and speakers, enabling them to assess the external environment and respond to requests via the Siri voice assistant. They may also perform functions such as making phone calls, playing music, providing live translations, and offering turn-by-turn navigation. This strategy would be akin to that of Meta’s existing glasses and forthcoming devices utilizing Alphabet Inc.’s Android XR operating system.

As of 3:13 p.m. in New York on Thursday, Apple shares had risen by less than 1% to $202.46 after spending the majority of the session in negative territory. The stock has decreased by 19% this year up to Wednesday’s closing.

Initially referred to as N50 internally, the glasses are now designated under the broader project name N401, which encompasses a wider exploration of the category. However, the company’s plans are subject to change, and it has previously canceled other projects.