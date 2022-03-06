Apple plans NFL partnership in megadeal

The NFL is fielding offers for its mobile live streaming platform, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Media equity stake, and it seems that Apple is at the forefront.

Sources from Front Office Sports say that Apple is looking to bundle all three into a ‘megadeal’, which will turn the Cupertino-based company into one of the football sports league’s biggest business partners. It will trump Amazon’s offer of getting 49 percent of the league’s media (NFL.com, NFL Redzone and NFL Network) and infuse Apple TV+ with enticing content.

The NFL could also sell assets such as its NFL Sunday Ticket per package, which could amount to around $2 to 2.5 billion.

Other bidders in the offered buyout plan include giants Walt Disney and Amazon. These companies can get a big boost on their content library as more and more people cut the cord. There are also a few unnamed sources who expressed interest in the deal.