Apple plans to spend $5 billion in AI catch-up

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned in a Medium post that Apple might be planning to spend billions on AI servers.

Kuo’s survey reveals that Apple might purchase 2,000-3,000 AI servers this year, and another 18,000-20,000 servers next year in an effort to catch up with the AI trend. The numbers will roughly represent 1.3 to 5 percent of total AI server shipments for both years. The analyst further mentioned that the Cupertino-based company will have ‘the most popular specification’, which is the HGX H100 8-GPU by Nvidia. In 2024, it’s believed that Apple will upgrade to the B100 solution.

The AI servers will cost Apple around $620 million this year, and $4.75 billion next year, or roughly $5.37 billion spanning the two years. The lower spending could be due to AI chip shortage and Apple getting in on later than other major customers.