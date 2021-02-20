Apple releases updated Platform Security guide

Apple has released a new Platform Security guide that details how its products maintain security from the hardware level. The guide explains how the company is able to keep a billion iPhones and millions of iPad and Mac customers shielded from various threats.

The Mac is the recent addition to Apple’s homegrown silicon. The company has been using its own chips to power the iPad, the iPhone, Apple TV, and more. However, it was not until last year that the Mac moved to using Apple made silicon.

Taking silicon based security to the next level

“Secure software requires a foundation of security built into hardware. That’s why Apple devices — running iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS or watchOS — have security capabilities designed into silicon,” reads the guide shared by Apple.

Apple uses robust hardware to make sure that security is an important aspect of its products. The company previously used its own T2 security chip in Intel based Macs. However, with the introduction of the M1 Macs last year, the company has begun including the “security chip” as part of the main silicon chip.

M1 for the Mac

“System security encompasses the boot-up process, software updates and the ongoing operation of the OS,” is added. The new software updates to the Mac, the iPhone, the iPad, and other Apple devices, also provide many security features. The latest versions of Apple’s operating systems – macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and more – have also been detailed on the Platform Security guide.

By having control of both the hardware and the software, Apple is able to have a tight grip on the security of its products.

“Building on the unique capabilities of Apple hardware, system security is designed to maximize the security of the operating systems on Apple devices without compromising usability,” adds Apple. “System security encompasses the startup process, software updates, and the ongoing operation of the operating system.”