Apple pledges support to US southern regions hit by tornadoes

Apple CEO Tim Cook today has announced that Apple will be making donations towards relief efforts after tornadoes hit the Midwest and Southern regions in the US.

The Cupertino-based company often provides donations in the event of natural disasters. Aside from the pledge, Cook mentioned that their hearts go out to people and homes that were affected by the tornadoes and devastating weather.

30-plus tornadoes have rampaged through more than 6 states in the United States, affecting Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. Buildings have been damaged, and authorities have reported at 80-plus fatalities.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating weather and tornadoes across the South and Midwest. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2021

Joe Biden, president of the US said he will be traveling to affected places, and that the federal government will assist and deploy the National Guard where it’s needed. A federal emergency declaration has been set for the state of Kentucky.

Apple’s last pledges include the Hurricane Ida relief efforts and a flooding event that occurred in northern China.