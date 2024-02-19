Apple Podcasts episode bug emerges

A new bug in the Apple Podcasts app prevents subscribers from accessing new episodes.

Several subscribers have chimed in online, claiming that they were not able to find new podcast episodes within the app. The episodes were not present in the ‘Up Next’ queue as well as automatically downloaded on an iPad or iPhone. The subscribers also discovered that viewing the episodes in the episodes list will only reveal the last ones but not the latest, even after a screen refresh.

Currently, the only fix is when the subscriber looks for the episode specifically in the search function once inside the title. However, the user will need to find the episode’s name for it to work. It’s worth noting that the bug only affects a small number of users, which could be caused by Apple having server problems rather than the Podcasts app itself. If this is the case, then a software update won’t be needed.