News

Apple Podcasts episode bug emerges

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Podcasts

A new bug in the Apple Podcasts app prevents subscribers from accessing new episodes.

Advertisements

Several subscribers have chimed in online, claiming that they were not able to find new podcast episodes within the app. The episodes were not present in the ‘Up Next’ queue as well as automatically downloaded on an iPad or iPhone. The subscribers also discovered that viewing the episodes in the episodes list will only reveal the last ones but not the latest, even after a screen refresh.

Apple Podcasts

Currently, the only fix is when the subscriber looks for the episode specifically in the search function once inside the title. However, the user will need to find the episode’s name for it to work. It’s worth noting that the bug only affects a small number of users, which could be caused by Apple having server problems rather than the Podcasts app itself. If this is the case, then a software update won’t be needed.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Pencil
Save $50 on the Apple Pencil 2
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 rear panels revealed in online leak
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Chase customers hit an Apple Pay snag
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Get $60 Off the 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE
1 Min Read
Xbox Gaming
Microsoft CEO Passes on iOS for Xbox gaming
1 Min Read
No Mans Sky
‘No Mans Sky’ is free to play
1 Min Read
Napoleon
‘Napoleon’ has a March premiere on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Apple to delay foldable iPhone after failing hardware
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ‘Immersive Viewing Experience’ now available
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3
Downgrading to iOS 17.3 no longer possible
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy $300 Off the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
Lost your password?