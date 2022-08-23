Apple Podcasts get two new charts

Apple’s podcasts platform has gained not just one, but two new charts for users.

Today, Top Subscriber Channels and Top Subscriber Shows are shown on the platform for users in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

Top Subscriber Channels list a hundred paid channels with two or more podcasts, while Top Subscriber Shows list a hundred podcasts that are subscription-based.

Currently, ‘Casefile True Crime’ sits at the top of Australia’s chart, while ‘The Diary of a CEO’ stands at number 1 in the UK. In Canada and the United States, the top subscriber show is ‘Morbid’. Rounding out the other podcasts are ‘Smartless’, ‘Something Was Wrong’, ‘Fed Up’ and ‘Crooked City: Youngstown, OH’.

For channels, Wondery+ is ranked number 1 in Canada, the UK and the US.

Apple launched Podcasts Subscriptions in June as a way for subscribers to gain exclusive and premium podcasts content. Ad-free listening is available for a price.