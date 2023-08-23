Apple Podcasts launches content creator dashboard analytics

Podcast creators will be able to track pertinent information via a newly launched dashboard analytics in Apple Podcasts.

Apple recently revealed the Apple Podcasts dashboard analytics through Apple Podcast Connect to help creators understand their audience better. The new dashboard has an Overview tab to show paid subscriptions, estimated proceeds, trial-to-subscription conversion rates, and active free trials. The data can be further divided by region or country, as well as monthly subscriber percentage versus yearly percentage.

In the same dashboard is a ‘Trends’ tab where visualized data is available for content creators. Here, they will be able to track subscription events such as renewals, subscription period, renewals, cancellations, and activations.

The dashboard has gone live around the globe on Monday for podcast creators with a minimum of one paid subscriber. The user has to have a Legal, Finance, or Admin role to access Podcasts Connect.