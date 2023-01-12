Apple Podcasts subscriptions launches Delegated Delivery

Apple has opened up its Apple Podcasts to producers who wish to publish their content on multiple podcast platforms.

The Cupertino-based company recently launched Delegated Delivery, a platform that allows podcast producers to upload their content on multiple platforms, which could mean that their shows may automatically show up in Apple’s service. Producers will need to sign up for an account via the Apple Podcasters Program to complete the process.

Delegated Delivery hosts rival services, including RSS.com, Blueberry, Omny Studio, and Libsyn. Other companies, such as Acast, ART19, and Buzzsprout will follow at a later date.

Up until now, Apple required producers to upload audio files separately through the Apple Podcasts Subscriptions service. Podcast Subscriptions launched in June 2021 and reported that paid subscriptions grew 300% by August 2022. The new Delegated Delivery platform aims to increase its income and reach by making it easier for producers to spread their audio content.