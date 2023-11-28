Apple poised to release iOS 17.1.2

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.1.2 anytime this week.

iOS 17.1.2 is considered a minor update and will have several prominent bug fixes for iPhone users. At this point, it’s still not clear what issues will be fixed, but there’s a chance that it will address the Wi-Fi connectivity concerns 17.1.1 users are having. Some have also reported minor bugs for HomeKit and push notifications, among others.

The second iteration of iOS 17.1 will contain fixes for the iPhone after 17.1.1, which include a Weather app widget problem and a BMW wireless charging issue for the iPhone 15. After iOS 17.1.2 is released, the next version will be iOS 17.2, one that introduces new features such as the Journal app, iMessage Contact Key verification, added Clock and Weather widgets, iPhone 15 Pro spatial video recording, and more.