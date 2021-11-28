Apple polishing cloth gets early delivery

Those who have ordered the $19 polishing cloth from Apple can expect it to arrive sooner than intended.

Apple’s cleaning cloth was added online October 18 and sold out quickly, with estimated shipping dates reaching as far as January 2022. Some customers may get their orders faster than what the Cupertino-based company says.

Some have reported a change in their shipping dates on social media. For others, the order has shipped after being said it would take another 4-5 weeks. Customers who would order now are told that the product might be arriving between January 12 to 25.

Apple’s polishing cloth was previously exclusive-only for support and service channels. Now, those who want an Apple-branded cloth to clean their Apple devices and Pro Display XDR can buy one for $19. The product description reads that the cloth is ‘soft and non-abrasive’ and has an Apple logo etched on its surface.