Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window

Apple will have 3 days to announce products that they will be releasing starting next month, from March 2 until March 4. The company is expected to reveal at least 5 products during this time. Certain content creators and journalists have been invited by Apple for an Apple Experience in Shanghai, New York, and London.

The likely device to be introduced is the new budget-friendly MacBook featuring an A18 Pro chip and a 12.9-inch display. They will also be releasing the iPhone 17e, and other possible devices include the MacBook Air with an M5 chip, MacBook Pro models featuring M5 Max and M5 Pro chips, and an iPad Air with an M4 chip.

Count the days as the experience is just a few days away, and potential new products from Apple may just be around the corner. Apple released the AirTag 2 last month.