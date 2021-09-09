Apple acquires Primephonic – a classical music streaming service

To further expand its music streaming’s catalog, Apple has acquired the classical music streaming service ‘Primephonic’. The service offers an experience custom designed for classical music, along with handpicked expert recommendations. It also provides details on recordings and repertoire extensively.

Primephonic is a premium music streaming service and it is evident with its premium quality audio. It provides a search functionality for users to quickly find old classical music they have been craving to listen to for a longtime. At the same time, it also offers a browse section from which users can play any song if they seem to like it.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Now that Apple has acquired Primephonic, Apple Music users will be able to enjoy a larger collection of classical music. Apple Music will have playlists from Primephonic, along with exclusive audio content.

“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO Thomas Steffens. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

“Primephonic was founded to ensure that classical music will stay relevant for future generations,” said Gordon P. Getty, a major shareholder of Primephonic. “Primephonic and Apple together can realize that mission and take classical to a worldwide audience.”