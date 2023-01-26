Apple privacy ad highlighted in latest YouTube video

Apple has released a ‘Privacy on iPhone’ ad ahead of Data Privacy Day.

‘Privacy on iPhone – A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data’ is around five minutes in length and features Ted Lasso character Nick Mohammed. The commentary is done by Apple Tower Theatre Specialist Von who walks the viewer through the iPhone’s privacy features.

The ad highlights Mail Privacy Protection, App Tracking Transparency, Apple Pay and Wallet, and Intelligent Tracking Prevention and shows the viewer how to activate the said options on their iPhones.

Those who wish to learn about iPhone privacy can attend the ‘Taking Charge of Your Privacy with iPhone’ Today at Apple session, which will be held at various Apple Store locations globally starting January 28. Registration is now open at Apple.com and is free. Apple recently reiterated that privacy is a ‘fundamental human right’, and that more details are available at the official Apple privacy page.