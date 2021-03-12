Apple releases privacy labels web page for its apps

Apple has updated its web page dedicated to privacy by adding a “Labels” section. The company released the privacy labels concept last year across all of its operating systems. Labels allow users to check the kind of data that will be collected from an app. It requires all app developers to be transparent about the data their app collects.

The privacy labels information was previously also available on support pages but it was spread out across different pages. The new updated privacy web page makes it easier for users to check the data Apple-made apps collect on just one page. The company has laid out all of its apps – in an alphabetical manner – as a collection.

Our privacy labels are designed to help you understand how apps handle your data, including apps we develop at Apple. This page brings privacy labels for our iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps together in one place.

Apple’s app privacy labels are made for – iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS – apps. As a result, an app for more than one platform will appear more than once on the new privacy web page. To add cherry on top, the company has added privacy labels for the App Store as well – the destination to install apps. Also, there is now a privacy label for the app development environment Xcode as well.

The privacy labels concept was introduced by Apple in December last year. It was not a welcome move for many companies such as for the social networking giant Facebook. The privacy labels on Apple products will make users more conscious about the data that the apps they plan to install may collect.

All apps on the App Store have a privacy label. However, apps such as Messages which cannot be installed or uninstalled, will have their privacy labels on the privacy web page.