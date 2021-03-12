Apple privacy website updated with ‘Nutrition Labels’

Apple has recently updated its privacy webpage with ‘nutrition labels’ for its apps. Users can now browse through the page and view the various ‘label’ that tells them how their personal data is handled and used.

Privacy labels for apps has already been released on individual pages. Putting them all in one place makes it more convenient, and Apple has even arranged them in alphabetical order.

All apps across the Apple ecosystem, including tvOS, watchOS, macOS, iPadOS and iOS are included. Developer tools such as Xcode are in the list as well.

Users won’t find ‘Data Used to Track You’ on its apps with a disclosure that they do not track users. On the upcoming iOS 14.5 a new feature called App Tracking Transparency will force developers to put up a prompt that will ask users for permission before they could track them.

Apple requires app developers to submit these labels whenever they have an update or are introducing new ones.