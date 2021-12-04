Apple PRODUCT(RED) devices have sold nearly $270 million

In light of World AIDS Day Apple has revealed that it garnered sales of around $270 million selling PRODUCT(RED) devices.

PRODUCT(RED) products come with a unique attachment in that Apple gives away a percentage of the profits to the Global Fund to help African children and women fight against HIV or AIDS.

Apple started producing PRODUCT(RED) with the 2006 iPod nano. Since then, the Cupertino-based company has raised nearly $270 million for counseling, testing and prevention for those impacted by HIV and AIDS. Apple then went on to say that a portion was used to fund the COVID-19 response by the Global Fund.

To celebrate World AIDS Day, Apple will be giving $1 to the Global Fund for all purchases made at the Apple Store app, retail Apple Stores and on Apple.com starting now until December 6. Apple enthusiasts can also download several (RED)-themed faces for their Apple Watch.