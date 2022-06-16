Apple Professional Learning series hosts Free Summer Courses

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Professional Learning series has several new additions, with virtual conferences discussing topics from music to photography.

The virtual conference sessions are free, and anyone who’s interested will be able to join. The subjects revolve around visual and audio stories, augmented reality learning, creating musical content and photo stories, and more. Apple Education recently tweeted about the free courses with a link for more details and registration.

Apple further mentioned that the hands-on event runs twice daily from Tuesday through Thursday and for approximately an hour. Students can practice new skills, explore resources and use Apple technology for learning. Apple Professional Learning Specialists will host the sessions.

The summer series of the Professional Learning program starts June 15 until July 21, with the last session exploring Swift and coding within the platform. The events are listed in Apple’s official website, along with a registration process for those who wish to join.

