    Apple Promo features free McNuggets with $1 purchase

    Samantha WileyBy

    Apple Pay users today received a notification of a free set of McNuggets in its latest deals and promotions.

    McNuggets

    Today’s Apple Pay promotion involves making at least a $1 purchase on the McDonald’s app to get six Chicken McNuggets for free. It’s a limited-time offer that’s only available in the US and participating McDonald’s establishments. The promotion runs from today until April 11.

    The free McNuggets deal can be redeemed in the ‘Deals’ section in the McDonald’s app. Users are required to sign up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The promotion also says that the offer is valid ‘while supplies last’ and is limited to one free McNuggets per customer.

    Apple regularly comes up with deals for its Apple Pay platform, with email notifications going out to Apple Pay subscribers. Apple works with various brands and companies to bring discounts and perks to its customers. Most of the promotions are limited in the US.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts