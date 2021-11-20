Apple promotes SharePlay feature

Apple has recently highlighted its newest iOS feature, SharePlay, and the ways it can bring about connectedness.

SharePlay was first announced during the WWDC 2021 event. It appeared, disappeared and was brought back on iPadOS 15 and iOS 15. Apple now shares what it can do and how families can use SharePlay.

Worldwide Product Marketing VP Bob Borchers said that SharePlay is a ‘whole new way to connect and share experiences on FaceTime’, and talked about how it leverages the Apple software and hardware for a ‘magical experience’ across Apple TV, iPad and iPhone.

SharePlay lets users watch sports coverage, films and TV shows, or listen to music while on FaceTime with other iOS users. Other compatible apps include NBA, Twitch, TikTok, Showtime, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.

The Cupertino-based company also mentioned that SharePlay will become available on macOS Monterey this fall, but did not disclose an exact date.