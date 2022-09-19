Apple provides in-depth look at Car Crash Detection

Apple has recently shared a new video explaining the new Car Crash Detection feature and how it works.

Car Crash Detection is a feature that’s available on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 and all iPhone 14 models.

The mechanism detects severe crashes in several aspects, including rollovers, rear-end collisions, side-impact and front impact on pickup trucks, SUVs, minivans and sedans. Apple then issues a warning that the Crash Detection feature won’t be able to detect all crashes.

For a severe crash, the user will have to interact with their Apple Watch if they have it. Otherwise, the prompt will come to their iPhone.

An alert will pop up alongside an alarm, with the ability to call emergency services via the slider on the Apple Watch or iPhone. After 20 seconds and if the user hasn’t responded, the device will automatically contact emergency services.

The full video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.