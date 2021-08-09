Apple expands public beta testing to more users: iOS 15, macOS 12, iPadOS 15, and more

Apple is now expanding its Beta Software Program to everyone who has signed up for the public beta of the upcoming major software updates. As a result, people who did not get the chance to sign up for the public beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8; last month, can now do so.

The company has always followed this plan of first allowing paid developers to test the software and then opening the testing program to anyone who wishes to. It allows the company to first let experienced people test the new features and core-system changes before allowing novice users and tech enthusiasts to have their hands on it.

Major software releases inching closer towards final release

The iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 public betas are now available. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can help shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.

The most radical design change happens to be in Apple’s web browser Safari which looks fresh on the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac. On the iPhone, the design of the web browser is clean with just a bar on the bottom and nothing else. On the other hand, on the Mac, the company merged the tab bar and the address bar into one section, however, after some complaints, the company has now enabled the option to revert back to the previous two-bar design.

WWDC 2021: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8

FaceTime has also been updated to allow users to stream content during calls to have a “watch party” experience. It is a feature inspired by the Netflix Party (now known as Teleparty) service and Amazon’s Prime Video Watch Party. However, Apple’s implementation of watching content together is reportedly superior in terms of video syncing and ease of use.

Other new features include changes to Always On Display on the Apple Watch, more Find My network apps, and more.