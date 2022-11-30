Apple publishes App Store Award list

Apple has published a list of App Store Award winners and highlighted the best games and apps chosen by the App Store team.

The sixteen games and apps were hand-picked by the company’s editorial team based on their innovative technology, positive cultural impact, quality, ability to deliver an exceptional experience, and creative design. Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that this year’s winners ‘reimagined experiences that delivered genuine, thoughtful, and fresh perspectives’.

Each winner will get a 100% recycled aluminum App Store award, similar to the App Store logo, with the developers’ names engraved within. Aside from the list of five apps and games, Apple has given awards on ‘Cultural Impact Winners’, which has made a lasting impact on influenced culture and people’s lives.

The 2022 App Store app and game winners are BeReal, GoodNotes 5, MacFamilyTree 10, ViX, Gentler Streak, Apex Legends Mobile, Moncage, Inscription, El Hijo, Wylde Flowers, and League of Legends Esports Manager. The cultural impact apps are Locket Widget, How We Feel, Dot’s Home, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, and Waterllama.