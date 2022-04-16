Apple publishes a list of ‘Shot on iPhone’ macro challenge winners

Ten winners have been selected for Apple’s ongoing contest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Macro Challenge.

Apple began accepting entries for its macro challenge in January. The event ended February 16 and entries were reviewed by an international panel of judges. With the ‘Shot on iPhone’ challenge users took shots on their iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro devices.

The Cupertino-based company said that the images were chosen due to their demonstration of macro photography and its ability to ‘turn ordinary into the extraordinary’ and ‘capture little things in a big way’.

Apple further said that the winning photos include shots that are often overlooked, such as a strawberry in soda water, a hibiscus flower, snowflakes on a dog and water drops on a spider’s web.

Four of the finalists were from the US, particularly Boston, San Francisco, New York and New Jersey, while the others came from Thailand, Spain, Italy, India, China, Hungary and Argentina.

The ten winners’ work will be published online, at the Apple Store and on billboards.