Apple publishes Mother’s Day gift guide

Apple has recently shared a gift guide for the upcoming Mother’s Day.

The Apple Mother’s Day gift guide has some recommendations on what to get for those who are looking for a gift for their mothers.

The first section delves into the iPad Air and iPad mini, as well as accompanying accessories such as the Apple Pencil. On the next part is AirTags, the 3rd generation AirPods and the latest flagship device, the iPhone 13.

The latest Apple Watch was also mentioned, with customization in the form of bands and a subscription to the Apple Fitness+ service. Lastly, the Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini and AirPods Max have made notable appearances.

The gift guide is laid out in a way that’s easy to read and browse for Apple products. There are helpful descriptions as well, for instance ‘for reaching her fitness goals’ for Apple Watch and ‘For her dreams and plans’ for the iPad and compatible accessories.