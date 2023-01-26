Apple publishes new Security Keys support page

A new online support document has been published to detail the newly-released Security Keys Feature.

Security Keys for Apple ID was released with iOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, and iPadOS 16.3. The document showed helpful tips on how users could tap into Security Keys to protect their devices and data from unwanted entities.

Apple iterates that Security Keys is for those who want extra protection from social engineering scams and phishing attacks via two-factor authentication using a FIDO-certified security key and entering their password instead of the usual six digit code on another owned device. However, users must be careful not to lose their security key as it could lock their Apple ID account permanently. To prevent this from happening, it’s recommended that the user set up two security keys as backup.

Apple also recommended keeping the key in more than one place, such as a key at home and another at work. Security Keys can be activated in Settings and Password & Security.