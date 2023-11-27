Apple publishes this year’s finalists for the App Store Award

App Store Editors have recognized finalists made up of app and game developers in this year’s App Store Awards.

iPhone app of the year finalists include Duolingo, Flighty, and AllTrails, while in the game of the year division are Vampiree Survivors, Honkai: Star Rail, and Afterplace. On the iPad app finalists are Pret-a-Makeup, DaVinci Resolve, and Concepts, and on the game side are Pocket City 2, Lost in Play, and Eggy Party. Moving over to the Mac, the app of the year finalists are Photomator, Portal, and Linearity Curve. For Mac games of the year, the frontliners are Return to Monkey Island, Lies of P, and Elex II.

Apple Watch apps for this year’s awarding include Tide Guide, SmartGym, and Planny, while on the Apple TV side are MUBI, FitOn, and Bugsnax. On the Apple Arcade, stitch., Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and Cityscapes are named finalists. Last, on Cultural Impact there’s Unpacking, Too Good To Go, Rebel Girls, Proloquo, Pok Pok, How to Say Goodbye, Finding Hannah, Endling, Copilot, and balance.