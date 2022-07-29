Apple purchases $445 million campus for San Diego expansion

Apple is set to buy out the Rancho Vista Corporate Center for $445 million in a move to expand software and hardware engineering in San Diego, California.

The San Diego Union Tribune says that the commercial property is Apple’s first in the region, and that the Cupertino-based company is building up on hiring aspects. It’s believed that there will be 5,000 workers by 2026 locally. A spokesman mentioned that the company is thrilled to continue investing in the San Diego community and expanding on its world-class teams.

In the same vein, Apple’s jobs website has been updated to show new openings in non-hardware, data science and software positions. Before the acquisition, Rancho Vista Corporate Center was owned by HP, who sold it to Swift Real Estate and leased five buildings.

Swift said it spent $80 million in renovations, including the addition of sports courts, a fitness center and a cafe.