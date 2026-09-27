Apple Qualcomm Agreement Extension Exercised

Apple and Qualcomm have renewed their contract for global patent licensing for 2027, effective April 1. Qualcomm’s patent agreement is different from their agreement to provide cellular modems to Apple for their devices, as the company is moving to making its own modems.

Apple is expected to continue the transition to company-made modems with the new iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro, featuring the C2 modem globally. After a legal battle, both Qualcomm and Apple have concluded a settlement that features patent licensing for six-years starting 2019, April 1 with an extension for 2 years having been used, pushing the date of expiration of the licensing to 2027, March 31. The iPhone 18 Pro Max still features a modem made by Qualcomm.

The run could potentially extend until 2029, April 1, but the length of the most recent extension between the two was not shared