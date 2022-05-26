Apple raises hourly workers’ pay to $22 per hour

Apple is recently notifying employees that hourly pay will be increased to $22 per hour, or more in several markets.

The statement was issued Wednesday and informed workers that hourly wages for Apple Store employees will be raised. The figure is a 45 percent increase compared to what retail employees were getting in 2018. Positions with greater salaries are expected to increase as well.

The Cupertino-based company said that as part of its annual performance review process it will increase overall compensation budget to ‘support and retain the best team members in the world’ and for Apple to continue providing ‘the best, most innovative products and services for our customers’.

The move is seen as a preventive strategy in light of unionization efforts in the US. Employees have complained about lax health protocols, poor benefits and stagnant wages and have begun taking steps to unionize to address the workers’ concerns.