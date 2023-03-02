    Apple raises out-of-warranty prices on Mac, iPad, and iPhone battery replacements

    Apple has increased its out-of-warranty costs for battery replacements on its older iPads, Macs, and iPhone models in the US.

    Mac, iPad, and iPhone Battery Replacements

    An iPhone 13 battery replacement without warranty will now cost $89, which is $20 higher than what it was before. This applies to the iPhone X to iPhone 13. A battery replacement for iPhone 8 models and earlier is priced at $69, while the iPhone 14 is set at $99.

    iPad battery replacements are also up $20 for all iPad Air, iPad mini, 9.7 and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 5th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 3rd-generation 11-inch iPad Pro or older models. Instead of the $99 price tag, it’s now $119. Recent iPad Pro models’ battery replacement is set at $149 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $179 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

    Lastly, Mac battery replacements are now $50 more, with MacBook Air services at $159 and MacBook Pro services at $249.

