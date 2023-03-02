Apple raises out-of-warranty prices on Mac, iPad, and iPhone battery replacements

Apple has increased its out-of-warranty costs for battery replacements on its older iPads, Macs, and iPhone models in the US.

An iPhone 13 battery replacement without warranty will now cost $89, which is $20 higher than what it was before. This applies to the iPhone X to iPhone 13. A battery replacement for iPhone 8 models and earlier is priced at $69, while the iPhone 14 is set at $99.

iPad battery replacements are also up $20 for all iPad Air, iPad mini, 9.7 and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 5th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 3rd-generation 11-inch iPad Pro or older models. Instead of the $99 price tag, it’s now $119. Recent iPad Pro models’ battery replacement is set at $149 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $179 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Lastly, Mac battery replacements are now $50 more, with MacBook Air services at $159 and MacBook Pro services at $249.