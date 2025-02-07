News

Apple ranked 1st for 18 consecutive years on ‘World’s most admired companies’

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

An annual list of 1,500 companies was made by Fortune and partner Korn Ferry, with 1,000 of the companies being the biggest in the U.S. that are ranked by revenue, while the remaining 500 are companies not in the U.S. that earned a revenue of more than $10 billion.

The enterprises were rated by 3,380 directors, analysts, and executives according to their own industry based on nine criteria they were given, which included the quality of management, investment value, products, ability to get talent, and more. Apple was commended on their people management, social responsibility, investment value over the long term, and innovation in the 2022 criteria while scoring global competitiveness, innovation, social responsibility, and being financially sound in 2023.

Apple

Apple has been sitting at the top for 18 years now since 2006 and the top three consists of Amazon and Microsoft. Nvidia made a remarkable show because of the GPU chips they are making, which have become a core piece in the development of generative AI, thereby rising up six places and landing at 4th place.

