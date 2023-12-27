Apple reaching out to train AI with news publishers

Apple is said to be in talks with major publishers about training AI on news content, as per The New York Times.

The Cupertino-based company is currently in discussion with multi-year deals on training generative AI for news, including IAC, NBC News, Conde Nast, and umbrella publications such as Better Homes & Gardens, Entertainment Weekly, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living, Serious Eats, The Spruce, People, GQ, The New Yorker, Glamour, Ars Technica, Vanity Fair, Wired, and Vogue.

The New York Times claims that the proposed deals are somewhere around $50 million for news article licensing. As for the reception, several have expressed lukewarm interest and believes that the terms were ‘too expansive’ as Apple is said to be vague about the application of AI to news. Meta, Google, and Microsoft are busy integrating AI into their products, leaving Apple behind in the generative AI and LLM race.