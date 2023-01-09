Apple ‘Reality Pro’ to launch sooner than expected

Apple’s mixed reality headset will be arriving before this year’s WWDC event, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The AR/VR headset is believed to be named ‘Reality Pro’. As per Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple will be unveiling the product in a spring event and before the Worldwide Developers Conference, which is usually held in the month of June. The Bloomberg analyst further said that Apple wanted to introduce Reality Pro in January of 2023, with shipment to be done at a later time.

The timing of the launch is for developers to get ‘up to speed’ with the software features. In regards to this, Apple will then ship the AR/VR headset during the fall season.

Apple is working with several high-profile developers, says Gurman, to introduce apps and experiences on the new headset. Reality Pro is aimed towards developers and professionals, with a more consumer-friendly product in the works.