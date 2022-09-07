‘Apple Reality Pro’ to launch soonest among Apple VR/AR devices

Apple is believed to be working on not just one, but at least three kinds of augmented reality and virtual reality headsets. The model ‘Apple Reality Pro’ is expected to be one of the first to launch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his ‘Power On’ newsletter that the Cupertino-based company is working on three headsets under the codes ‘N421’, ‘N602’ and ‘N301’. He reveals that the one tagged ‘N301’ will be labeled ‘Apple Reality Pro’ and will compete with the upcoming high-end headset Quest Pro by rival company Meta.

The other devices, namely the N602 will be the successor and will have a lower price point than the Apple Reality Pro. The device tagged ‘N421’ is believed to be the augmented reality device, and Gurman says that it may not make an appearance anytime soon.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo mirrors the expectations that Apple will be announcing the first headset in January 2023.