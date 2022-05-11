Apple reiterates support for Passwordless App and Website Sign-Ins

Tech giant Apple, as well as Microsoft and Google have recently given their support for passwordless login technology made by the World Wide Web Consortium and FIDO Alliance.

Apps and websites can use the new standards-based capability to offer a passwordless sign in option, which means that instead of a password individuals can utilize actions such as Face ID and have it serve as authentication.

The approach is viewed as ‘more secure’ compared to legacy technologies such as OTPs, or one time passcodes and passwords. Apple, Microsoft and Google already approve of the FIDO Alliance standards on their platforms, but there are two new capabilities that might become available later this year.

Apple Senior Director of Platform Product Marketing Kurt Knight said in a press release that a new and more secure sign-in offers better protection and eliminates password vulnerability, and falls in line with the company’s mission to provide a transparent user experience and keeping user information safe.