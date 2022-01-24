Apple releases 2022 Valentine’s Day Gift guide

Apple has kept up with tradition by releasing its annual Valentine’s Day gift ideas on Apple.com.

The gift guide introduces Valentine’s Day-themed Apple accessories and products for personal use or for gifting a loved one. Categories are spread out among music, video, photography, creativity, entertainment and health. Some of the recommended products include the AirTag, HomePod mini, Apple Pencil, AirPods, iPhone cases and the Apple Watch band alongside bigger purchases like the iPad and iPhone.

Engraving is usually offered free of charge for that personalized touch and on products such as the AirTag, AirPods, Apple Pencil, iPad and iPhone.

Apple also offers gift cards as a gift idea, and this can be used on the App Store and to purchase accessories and products at the Apple Store. Furthermore, Apple gift cards are honored in subscriptions such as iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.