Apple releases 35W dual charging power adapter

Apple has recently introduced a new compact adapter that has the ability to simultaneously charge two devices.

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter was unveiled alongside the reveal of the refreshed MacBook Air. There are two USB-C ports built into the wall charger, which means up to two compatible devices can be charged.

Aside from being convenient, the new power adapter could mean that users will no longer have to bring multiple adapters when they go on trips. The folding prong mechanism also makes it easier to store. Divots on the side make the compact charger easier to grip and hold.

The Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is compatible with the World Travel Adapter Kit and retails at $35. Currently, Apple’s newest dual charger product is available in the United States as well as Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Mexico, Japan, China and Canada. Availability in other countries might be coming soon.