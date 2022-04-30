Apple releases ‘Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound Teaser’ Video

As part of the upcoming Star Wars Day on May 4, Apple has uploaded a Star Wars-themed video on its official YouTube channel.

‘Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound Teaser’ is only a minute in length but it reveals the process behind sound production for the Skywalker Sound team. The Lucasfilm division produces sound effects for notable films, including the venerable Star Wars franchise.

‘Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound Teaser’ is the precursor to a longer film that’s set to be revealed on Star Wars Day, May the 4th on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Like the teaser, viewers can expect to get a behind the scenes experience on how the team uses technology to produce sounds that reverberate through generations. Currently, the film is set to be revealed on YouTube but it may appear on other Apple channels, including Apple.com and social media.

May 4 is designated as Star Wars Day and is recognized the whole world over.